Lakers' LeBron James: Tuesday's game postponed

In the wake of the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA has postponed Tuesday's game between the Lakers and Clippers.

For the most part, the NBA will continue to go forth with its regular schedule, but given the impact of Bryant on the city of Los Angeles, Tuesday's game will be postponed. Per an official league release, the game will be rescheduled at a later date. The Lakers will resume play Friday, when they host the Trail Blazers.