James tweaked his right ankle during Sunday's comeback win over the Mavericks and he will be re-evaluated Monday morning, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

While James was able to play through the ankle tweak Sunday, this is the sort of injury that can swell up and get worse overnight. The Lakers' next two games come as a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back, so it wouldn't be surprising to see King James rested for one of those. If he does hit the sidelines, Rui Hachimura and Lonnie Walker would likely get a bump in minutes while Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder would likely see a spike in usage.