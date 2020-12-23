James revealed after Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Clippers that he turned his ankle "pretty good" during the game, but he said he doesn't expect the injury to affect his status for the Lakers' Christmas Day matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James was withheld from the final eight minutes of the Lakers' season-opening loss, finishing the night with 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has hinted that James could be subject to more rest days or lighter minutes loads in 2020-21, but the injury appeared to affect the four-time MVP's playing time Tuesday rather than any pre-planed maintenance. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, James said he'll receive around-the-clock treatment on the ankle to ensure he's ready for Christmas Day, so he can likely be viewed as probable for the game at this stage.