Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said James is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers after tweaking his left ankle in Sunday's 127-91 win over the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Davis (calf) out of the lineup for the front end of a back-to-back set, James had the opportunity to shoulder an even larger load than normal offensively, but the ankle injury and the Wolves' general lack of competitiveness resulted in his minutes being capped at 26. James still dominated during his time on the floor, posting 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal. The injury isn't expected to cost James significant time, but given that he's already tweaked the same ankle twice in three games, it wouldn't be surprising if the Lakers opted hold him out Monday.