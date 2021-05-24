James tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in a Game 1 loss to Phoenix on Sunday.

James was aggressive in the first quarter, putting up eight points. He scored only 10 more points the rest of the way, however, and never really found a groove. The veteran finished with a fine stat line overall (aside from his five turnovers), but he was overshadowed by Devin Booker, who finished with 34 points for the Suns. James endured a scary moment in the fourth quarter, hitting the floor hard and immediately favoring his shoulder, but indicated after the contest that he'll "be ready for Game 2," per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.