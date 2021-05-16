James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

James is uncertain to play Sunday after he returned Saturday to post 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds across 28 minutes. With Los Angeles fighting to avoid the play-in game, it would be relatively surprising if the 36-year-old is held out of the finale. With that said, the Nuggets - who face the sixth-seed Blazers on Sunday - are expected to limit the workload of several starters, so it's possible the Lakers could do the same if it appears Portland, Denver's preferred Round 1 opponent, has the game well in hand.