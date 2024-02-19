James said after Sunday's All-Star Game that the treatment he'll receive on his left ankle in the coming days could "possibly" sideline him for Thursday's game against Golden State, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James was unavailable for the Lakers' game against the Jazz on Wednesday due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he started the All-Star Game. However, he didn't play in the second half of the matchup after saying before the game that he expected to have a minutes restriction. Before his departure, he logged eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes. A better idea of James' status for Thursday's game could come into focus based on how he responds to his treatment.