Lakers' LeBron James: Underwhelming in Tuesday's loss
James totaled 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to the Nuggets.
James had a season-low 14 points Tuesday as the Lakers were blown out by the Nuggets. It was a night to forget for James, however, he did salvage his line with four combined defensive stats. The Lakers face the Pacers on Thursday and James will more than likely be back to his best for that one.
