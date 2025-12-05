James is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Boston due to left foot joint arthritis and a right sciatica injury, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James is slated to sit out the tail end of the Lakers' back-to-back set after snapping a 1,297-game streak of scoring in double figures Thursday. With Luka Doncic (personal) already ruled out, Austin Reaves would take on a featured role in the offense, while Jake LaRavia, Maxi Kleber and Adou Thiero could see more minutes if James doesn't play.