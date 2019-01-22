Lakers' LeBron James: Unlikely to suit up Thursday

Coach Luke Walton expressed doubt Monday when asked if James (groin) would be ready to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Walton noted after Monday's 130-111 loss to the Warriors that he has yet to witness James take part in any contact work since suffering the groin injury Dec. 25, leaving the coach without much confidence that the four-time MVP would be ready to go for the Lakers' next game. James' outlook could change based on what he's able to do at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, so another update should come after one or both of those sessions. James' eventual return would likely result in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope moving into a bench role.