Lakers' LeBron James: Unlikely to suit up Thursday
Coach Luke Walton expressed doubt Monday when asked if James (groin) would be ready to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Walton noted after Monday's 130-111 loss to the Warriors that he has yet to witness James take part in any contact work since suffering the groin injury Dec. 25, leaving the coach without much confidence that the four-time MVP would be ready to go for the Lakers' next game. James' outlook could change based on what he's able to do at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, so another update should come after one or both of those sessions. James' eventual return would likely result in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope moving into a bench role.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.