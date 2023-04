James (foot) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Memphis, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, James, Anthony Davis (foot) and Dennis Schroder (foot) have all been upgraded from probable to available and will play Wednesday. In Game 1, James posted 21 points (8-16 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes.