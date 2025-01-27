James (foot) will play in Monday's game against the Hornets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Although James remains a mainstay on Los Angeles' injury reports, the perennial All-Star has expectedly been upgraded from probable to available Monday. Over 11 games in January, James has averaged 24.3 points, 9.1 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes. James should be able to handle a full workload against Charlotte.