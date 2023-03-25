James (foot) has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Recent reports have indicated James will likely be back before the end of the regular season, and the team officially listing him as doubtful rather than out is a step in that direction. Optimistically, he could be back as soon as Wednesday's game against the Bulls, assuming he sits out the first of the two-game set. More information should emerge in the coming days.