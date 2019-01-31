Lakers' LeBron James: Upgraded to doubtful

James (groin) was upgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The Lakers had already listed James as out on Wednesday, but the team looks to be leaving the door slightly open for a potential return Thursday night. Given that it's a doubtful tag, James will likely remain on the sideline as Los Angeles kicks off its six-game road trip, but what the upgrade to doubtful could mean is that the three-time champion could be on the cusp of making his return to the hardwood at point on the trip.