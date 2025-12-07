James (sciatica/foot) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

James missed Friday's loss to Boston -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to sciatica and arthritis in his left foot, though he's likely to return to action Sunday. The veteran forward has appeared in six regular-season games thus far, averaging 14.0 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per contest.