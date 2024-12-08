James (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
James has been upgraded from questionable to probable and will likely keep his consecutive games played streak going. After a handful of poor shooting nights, the veteran superstar has found his stroke, going 26-for-43 from the field over his last two appearances.
