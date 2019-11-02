Lakers' LeBron James: Vintage performance Friday
James had 39 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 16 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Friday's 119-110 victory over the Mavericks.
James turned back the clock Friday, putting up his best performance in quite some time. Perhaps the challenge from Luka Doncic was enough to spur him into action, but whatever it was, the result was spectacular. James took over down the stretch and through the overtime period, helping the Lakers to their fourth straight victory. He certainly appears more engaged on both ends of the floor, although, owners shouldn't expect numbers like this every night. James is currently the eighth-ranked player in 9-category leagues and h should continue to flirt with first-round value moving forward.
