James finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 38 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to Orlando.

The superstar finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (32 points) in the loss. James saw a fairly significant bump in his playing time during his second matchup back from a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain. However, the 40-year-old failed to hit a three-pointer for just the ninth time on the season. The Lakers will likely continue to manage James' playing time ahead of the playoffs, especially during back-to-back sets.