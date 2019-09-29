Lakers' LeBron James: Will be limited in preseason
Coach Frank Vogel implied Sunday that James' playing time will be limited in the preseason, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group report.s
No surprise here, as the Lakers will do everything they can to limit the strain on James, who's entering his 17th NBA season. The question is whether the load management plan will carry over to the regular season. The Lakers would likely prefer to limit James' minutes and perhaps rest him periodically, but history suggests that's not an easy plan to execute -- particularly in what looks to be a loaded Western Conference. Last season, James averaged a career-low 35.2 minutes per game, but the top-heavy Lakers may not be able to afford to let that number slip much lower.
