Lakers' LeBron James: Will be re-evaluated in one week

James (groin) will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since Christmas Day and won't travel with the team on their next road-trip, will continue to be held out for at least one more week, meaning he will miss contests against New York, Minnesota, Dallas and Detroit. It's unfortunate news for the former first-overall draft pick, as the Lakers have been dealt with a number of injury problems already this year. With James inactive until at least the matchup against the Jazz on Jan. 11, the Lakers will presumably continue to keep their starting rotation the same, with Josh Hart filing in at shooting guard, Brandon Ingram transiting to small forward and Kyle Kuzma starting at power forward.