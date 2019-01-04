Lakers' LeBron James: Will be re-evaluated in one week
James (groin) will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
James, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since Christmas Day and won't travel with the team on their next road-trip, will continue to be held out for at least one more week, meaning he will miss contests against New York, Minnesota, Dallas and Detroit. It's unfortunate news for the former first-overall draft pick, as the Lakers have been dealt with a number of injury problems already this year. With James inactive until at least the matchup against the Jazz on Jan. 11, the Lakers will presumably continue to keep their starting rotation the same, with Josh Hart filing in at shooting guard, Brandon Ingram transiting to small forward and Kyle Kuzma starting at power forward.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.