James twisted his left ankle in Game 2 against Denver on Thursday, but according to Chris Haynes of Turner Sports, he said he'll be ready for Game 3 on Saturday.

James stepped on the foot of Aaron Gordon and was evaluated after the game. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter, so it was not the reason why he settled for a lot of three-pointers. With the Lakers trailing 2-0, it's clear that James will be ready to give it his all on Sunday even if he's not 100 percent.