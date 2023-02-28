James (foot) is expected to miss "at least two or three weeks," per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While the Lakers are maintaining that James will miss an "indefinite" period of time, Charania notes that the four-time MVP will likely be re-evaluated sometime in mid-March. With the Lakers chasing a playoff spot, this is obviously a major setback, especially as the team enters a difficult portion of its schedule. So long as James is sidelined, Anthony Davis will function as the Lakers' clear No. 1 option, while D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder will all be tasked with picking up more of the offensive workload. Minutes-wise, Jarred Vanderbilt, Troy Brown and Hachimura could be among the biggest beneficiaries of James' absence.