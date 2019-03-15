Lakers' LeBron James: Will not play Friday

James will not play in Friday's game against the Pistons for rest purposes.

As expected, with the Lakers on the second game of a back-to-back set, James will be rested as part of the team's plan to ease the veteran's workload in the final stretch of the season. With James out of the lineup, Kyle Kuzma will become the team's No. 1 option on offense and likely see a bump in usage, but a guy like Johnathan Williams could see some additional frontcourt minutes off the bench as a result too.