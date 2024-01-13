James (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update and he usually plays through those, but he'll sit out for the first time since Dec. 21. With James giving his lingering ankle issue some rest, Anthony Davis (ankle) could see a ton of usage Saturday with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell (knee) getting more reps on the ball as well. James' next chance to play will be Monday versus the Thunder.