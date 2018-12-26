Lakers' LeBron James: Will not return Tuesday night

James (groin) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The Lakers had left the door open for James to return to Tuesday's contest, but they ultimately decided to shut him down for the night with just a few minutes to go. James has been diagnosed with a strained left groin, but the extent of his setback has not been announced, so it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined. Consider him questionable at best for the Lakers' next game Thursday, and until more is known, beyond that as well.