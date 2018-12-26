Lakers' LeBron James: Will not return Tuesday night
James (groin) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The Lakers had left the door open for James to return to Tuesday's contest, but they ultimately decided to shut him down for the night with just a few minutes to go. James has been diagnosed with a strained left groin, but the extent of his setback has not been announced, so it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined. Consider him questionable at best for the Lakers' next game Thursday, and until more is known, beyond that as well.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...