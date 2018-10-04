Lakers' LeBron James: Will play 14-to-16 minutes Thursday

James is expected to play 14-to-16 minutes during Thursday's preseason tilt with the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

James is fully healthy, but the Lakers are trying to keep his workload down a bit in a meaningless preseason contest. He's expected to play right around 15 minutes in the first half and then will have most, or all, of the second half off to rest. This is merely news for those playing preseason DFS, as James' limitations severely limits his upside for Thursday's lineups. Still, James will be a full go by the time the regular season arrives.