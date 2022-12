James (ankle) is available and will start Sunday's matchup against Detroit, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James will suit up for a second straight game after sitting out the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set last week. Last time out, the veteran posted 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 44 minutes.