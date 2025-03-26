James (groin) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James continues to nurse a groin injury, but that won't keep him off the floor on the road in Indiana. The superstar forward is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.