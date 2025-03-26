James (groin) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James continues to nurse a groin injury, but that won't keep him off the floor on the road in Indiana. The superstar forward is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play against Indiana•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Well-rounded outing in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Monday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play Monday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Struggles to find form in return•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will return to action Saturday•