James (ankle) will be available for Sunday night's game at Portland, Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report reports.

James will likely continue to be included on the injury report for each game going forward, but this will be his sixth straight appearance as the Lakers look to build on Friday night's win over Memphis. James finished that contest with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes. The 23 points were his fewest in any game since Dec. 9.