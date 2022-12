James will play Friday against the Nuggets, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

James was initially listed as probable with an ankle injury, but as usual, the superstar forward will be available and presumably draw yet another start. Since returning from a five-game absence, James has appeared in 10 of the Lakers' past 11 contests, posting 28.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals during that stretch.