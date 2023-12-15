James (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James took the second half of a back-to-back set off Wednesday, marking his second absence of the season. However, he will return to action Friday, despite initially being listed as questionable, and may have to shoulder the majority of the offensive workload, as D'Angelo Russell (migraine) and Anthony Davis (hip/groin) have both been ruled out. Over his last five appearances, James has averaged 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.