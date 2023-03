Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said James (foot) will play Friday against the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James will suit up for a third straight game after missing extended time with the foot issue. Over his past two contests (both versus Chicago), James averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes, but the Lakers will need everything they can get out of the superstar forward in a critical Western Conference showdown Friday night.