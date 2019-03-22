Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Friday

James (groin) will play Friday against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

As expected, James will face off against the Nets after sitting out Tuesday's game. In eight March appearances, he's averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds across 35.1 minutes. Mike Muscala is expected to head back to the bench for Friday's matchup.

