Lakers' LeBron James: Will play in preseason opener
Head coach Luke Walton confirmed James will play in the Lakers' preseason opener Sunday against the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
James isn't dealing with any sort of injury, so this isn't exactly breaking news. However, it does confirm that we'll get to see James play a live game in a Lakers uniform for the first time, which is certainly exciting for the basketball community. Coach Walton wouldn't provide clarification on how many minutes James would ultimately see, though it wouldn't be surprising if his workload was monitored quite closely considering it's essentially a meaningless contest.
