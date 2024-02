James (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against Charlotte, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James has been on a tear in his 21st season, averaging 24.9 points, 7.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks across 34.9 minutes. What's even more impressive is that he has cashed in on at least two three-pointers in his last eight games, averaging 43.2 percent from that distance (and 39.8 percent on the season).