James (ankle) is available for Monday's game in Atlanta, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The 36-year-old will once again play through the left ankle sprain that's kept him on the injury report all season. James is averaging 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.0 minutes while shooting 46.8 percent from deep across his last 10 games.