James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus Denver, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.comreports.
James will play in his fourth straight game Saturday despite the lingering ankle soreness that has made him a regular on the injury report. Anthony Davis (Achilles) also has the green light to suit up.
