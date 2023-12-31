James (illness) will play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been dealing with a non-COVID illness, but that won't stop him from featuring against one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Expect James to handle his regular workload in this one. James is averaging 25.6 points, 9.5 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this month.