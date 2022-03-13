James (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Coming off of a 50-point game against Washington Friday, james will suit up Sunday night as the Lakers enter the first half of a back-to-back set. Coach Frank Vogel said pregame that the plan is for James to play Sunday and see how he feels Monday morning before his status is determined for the Lakers' matchup against Toronto. Los Angeles has another back-to-back set upcoming Friday (at TOR) and Saturday (at WAS), so James' status could be touch-and-go throughout Week 22.