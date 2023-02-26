James (foot) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks.

James struggled with his shot in the Lakers' first game following the All-Star break, scoring 13 points while going 5-for-20 from the field, but he made up for it by dishing out eight assists, his most since Jan. 31. Los Angeles cruised to a win over the Warriors during the contest, and James ended with a season-low 26 minutes. It initially appeared like his limited playing time was simply due to the Lakers' large lead, but he landed on the injury report again with a foot injury. However, as has been the case all season, the MVP candidate will once again play through injury and should garner his usual workload against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Since the start of January, James has appeared in 18 of 24 contests and is averaging 31.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in 36.4 minutes per game.