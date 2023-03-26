James (foot) will play Sunday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James is back in action after spending a month on the sidelines, and while he may have his minutes monitored, he's still someone that should be activated in all season-long settings. His return will likely result in Troy Brown returning to the second unit, and Austin Reeves' usage dipping. Lonnie Walker could also fall out of the rotation entirely with James active.