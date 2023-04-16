James (foot) is good to go for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with Memphis, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Head coach Darvin Ham said that James will not have any minutes restrictions for Game 1, so as long as it doesn't turn into a blowout, James should see minutes in the mid-30s. He's a reasonable target in daily fantasy leagues.
