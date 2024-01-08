James (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
James was questionable for Sunday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through his ankle injury once again. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 25.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game.
