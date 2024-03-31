James (ankle) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Nets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James and Anthony Davis (knee) will both be available after garnering questionable tags. Over his last eight appearances, James has averaged 24.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 36.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Iffy against Indiana•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Returns to court with triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Wednesday•