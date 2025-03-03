James (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James will make his ninth straight appearance despite a lingering foot injury. He has averaged 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 35.1 minutes per contest over that stretch.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable against Clippers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Racks up double-double in victory•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go against Clips•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to face LAC•