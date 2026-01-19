James (foot/sciatica) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

After posting 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's loss to Portland, James will shed his questionable tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 41-year-old has appeared in each of the Lakers' last five outings, averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 32.8 minutes per game during that span.