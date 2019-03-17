Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Sunday vs. Knicks
James will return to action in Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
James sat out Friday's game against Detroit for rest purposes and it was unclear if he'd be rested a second game in a row Sunday. He's played just over 30 minutes per game his last three outings and will likely see a similar workload against the Knicks.
