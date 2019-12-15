Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Sunday

James (elbow) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was in danger of missing his first contest of the season but will be active. The Lakers are off to a scorching hot 23-3 start with James being a big part of the equation averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.8 assists in his 17th season. He will look to take advantage of a Hawks team that has lost 17 of their last 20 games.