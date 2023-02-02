James (ankle) will take the floor Thursday versus the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James sported a questionable designation leading up to the contest but seemed a strong candidate to play with the night off between games. James matched a season-high total of 11 assists en route to his first triple-double of the season Tuesday. He should have a shot at another huge effort Thursday versus a Pacers team that ranks among the league's fastest in terms of pace and the bottom 10 in defensive efficiency.