James (foot) will play Thursday against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
James was initially considered probable for Thursday's contest as he continues to deal with left foot soreness. He has been playing through this lingering injury for most of the season, so it's not much of a surprise that he's suiting up. Expect James to give it a full-go Thursday against the Warriors.
